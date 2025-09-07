Harbhajan Singh's Heroic Relief Efforts in Flood-Hit Punjab
Harbhajan Singh, former cricketer and current Rajya Sabha member, has actively contributed to relief efforts in the flood-affected Punjab by sanctioning boats, ambulances, and raising funds. He has also enlisted support from his personal network to provide essentials to displaced families.
Former cricketer and MP Harbhajan Singh has taken a hands-on approach in delivering aid to flood-stricken Punjab. He sanctioned boats and ambulances for relief, drawing from his MPLAD fund and personal resources.
Singh's initiatives include 11 steamer boats and three ambulances, aiding in vital emergency and rescue operations in inundated areas. He further mobilized resources through personal connections, amassing significant donations.
Adding momentum to the ongoing relief efforts, Harbhajan's network has gathered around Rs 50 lakh in contributions, enabling continuous supply of essentials to affected families. His commitment promises ongoing support as needed.
