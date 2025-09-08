Left Menu

Jerusalem Bus Stop Shooting Sparks Security Surge

A shooting attack at a busy intersection in north Jerusalem left five people dead and 12 injured. The attackers opened fire at a bus stop and inside a bus before being killed by a security officer and a civilian. The incident has intensified regional tensions and security measures.

  • Country:
  • Israel

A tragic incident unfolded in north Jerusalem on Monday as attackers opened fire at a bus stop at a bustling intersection, resulting in the death of five individuals and leaving 12 others injured, as confirmed by Israeli police and emergency rescue services.

The assailants targeted people waiting at the bus stop and reportedly boarded a crowded bus to continue their attack before being neutralized by a security officer and a civilian. The scene, described as chaotic, saw paramedics navigate through broken glass to provide aid to the wounded amidst heightened security concerns.

The attack has prompted a significant response, with Israeli forces encircling Palestinian villages near the West Bank city of Ramallah, stepping up defenses. While Hamas has not claimed responsibility, it lauded the attack as a counter to occupation. This event adds to the escalating violence between Israeli and Palestinian forces, with increasing casualties on both sides.

