Royals Unite in Tribute: Remembering Queen Elizabeth II
Prince William and Kate paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth on the third anniversary of her death by visiting the Women's Institute, while Prince Harry laid flowers at her resting place. King Charles marked the occasion privately at Balmoral, with prayers held at Crathie Kirk for the late monarch.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Prince William and his wife Kate led the royal commemorations on Monday to mark the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death. The couple paid their respects by visiting the local Women's Institute in Windsor, an organization cherished by the late monarch.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry, who arrived from California, made his way to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle to lay flowers at Queen Elizabeth's final resting place. Despite being close in proximity, there are no plans for Harry to meet William during his stay, although a meeting with King Charles might occur.
King Charles, currently in Balmoral with Queen Camilla, chose to observe the anniversary privately. The royal family's official account shared a tribute image of the late queen, along with a message: 'Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022.'
