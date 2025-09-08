Fatal Mishap at Ganpati Procession Highlights Safety Lapses
A 34-year-old man named Prateek Shah was electrocuted during a Ganpati idol immersion procession in Thane district. The incident occurred due to contact with a wire powering decorative lights. Authorities are urged to rectify safety violations to prevent future tragedies.
A tragic incident marred the Ganpati idol immersion procession in Bhayander, Thane district, as a 34-year-old man was electrocuted during the event. The victim, identified as Prateek Shah, was part of the local Modi-Patel Ganesh mandal.
According to police reports, Shah came into contact with a live wire used to power decorative lights, resulting in his untimely death. Fortunately, another person involved narrowly escaped as onlookers pushed him to safety with a wooden stick.
This unfortunate event, which occurred on Anant Chaturdashi, has eyewitnesses voicing concern over the violation of safety norms. They highlighted that wires and cables were precariously tied to trees along the procession route, urging authorities to take immediate action to prevent such incidents in the future.
