Heist at Jain Festival: Police Nab Thieves of Golden Treasures

Delhi Police arrested three men involved in stealing gold ceremonial items worth over Rs 1.5 crore from a Jain religious ceremony near the Red Fort. The main accused, Bhushan Verma, disguised as a priest, executed the heist with accomplices who melted some articles. Stolen items valued at Rs 1 crore were recovered.

Heist at Jain Festival: Police Nab Thieves of Golden Treasures
In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police have arrested three individuals, including the chief suspect, in connection with the daring theft of gold 'kalash' at a Jain festival near the Red Fort.

The incident, which took place on September 3, during the Jain Samaj's Daslakshan Mahaparv, saw the theft of ceremonial items valued at over Rs 1.5 crore.

The main accused, Bhushan Verma, executed the heist with precision, posing as a priest to blend in. Collaborators melted some of the stolen articles for easier concealment. Items worth Rs 1 crore have been recovered, while investigations to apprehend further suspects continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

