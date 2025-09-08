Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Global Edition of UP International Trade Show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the latest edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS), scheduled for September 25-29 in Greater Noida, according to an official statement released Monday. Russia joins as a partner country this year, bringing a global dimension to the event.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, reviewing the event preparations, highlighted UPITS as pivotal for elevating Uttar Pradesh's exports on a global stage. The show encompasses various sectors, promoting IT, health, tourism, and other industries. Special exhibitions, such as the CM Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan, will be part of the program.

Over 2,500 exhibitors and 500 international buyers are expected to participate, as announced by the Additional Chief Secretary of MSME. The show will feature a Khadi-focused fashion event and knowledge sessions facilitated by top educational institutions to advance UP's branding and business initiatives.