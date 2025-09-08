Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Lalbaugcha Raja Idol Immersion

The Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti has called for criminal action against Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal following allegations of mismanagement during idol immersion, including ill treatment of devotees and mishandling of the immersion procession during a lunar eclipse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 23:03 IST
Controversy Surrounds Lalbaugcha Raja Idol Immersion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti has accused the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal of mismanagement during the recent idol immersion, urging Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to initiate criminal proceedings.

According to Devendra Tandel, the procession was delayed, causing the immersion to occur during a lunar eclipse, which upset devotees. Additionally, Tandel alleged that videos showed misbehavior by volunteers towards devotees, including a young girl.

The organization demands inquiries and changes to darshan arrangements, while emphasizing the need for the Koli community to be granted the honor of performing the immersion rites as originally done.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CPI's Quest for a Robust Presence in Bihar: Alliance Expectations and Electoral Dynamics

CPI's Quest for a Robust Presence in Bihar: Alliance Expectations and Electo...

 India
2
Elkann's Tax Settlement: A Rift in Italy's Business Dynasty

Elkann's Tax Settlement: A Rift in Italy's Business Dynasty

 Global
3
Controversy Surrounding MLA Mehraj Malik's Detention

Controversy Surrounding MLA Mehraj Malik's Detention

 India
4
Space Travel's Hidden Impact on Human Stem Cells Revealed

Space Travel's Hidden Impact on Human Stem Cells Revealed

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025