Controversy Surrounds Lalbaugcha Raja Idol Immersion

The Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti has accused the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal of mismanagement during the recent idol immersion, urging Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to initiate criminal proceedings.

According to Devendra Tandel, the procession was delayed, causing the immersion to occur during a lunar eclipse, which upset devotees. Additionally, Tandel alleged that videos showed misbehavior by volunteers towards devotees, including a young girl.

The organization demands inquiries and changes to darshan arrangements, while emphasizing the need for the Koli community to be granted the honor of performing the immersion rites as originally done.

