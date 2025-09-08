Left Menu

The Conjuring: Last Rites - A Record-Breaking Horror Phenomenon

The latest film in the 'Conjuring' franchise, 'The Conjuring: Last Rites', has become a record-breaking box office success, earning $187 million globally, making it the second-largest debut for a horror film. With strong openings in the US and internationally, it solidifies its place in the highest-grossing horror series.

The Conjuring: Last Rites (Image: Warner Bros). Image Credit: ANI
'The Conjuring: Last Rites', the latest installment in the popular horror franchise featuring Ed and Lorraine Warren, has made a significant impact at the global box office. Directed by Michael Chaves, the film has amassed $187 million worldwide, ranking as the second-biggest horror debut in history behind 'It' (2017).

In the United States, the film achieved a remarkable feat on IMAX screens, earning $9.4 million, making it the largest opening for a horror title in IMAX history. Internationally, it set records across 41 markets, including major territories like the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, and the UK.

This fourth mainline film in the series, featuring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprising their roles as the Warrens, is set five years post-'The Devil Made Me Do It' and explores the haunting of the Smurl family in 1986. Despite contemplating retirement, the Warrens venture into another spine-chilling case, marking their theatrical return on September 5.

