Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Battles for Personality Rights in Delhi High Court

In a significant legal move, Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has called upon the Delhi High Court to safeguard her personality rights. She is seeking legal intervention against individuals who are allegedly exploiting her name, images, and AI-generated explicit content without her consent.

Justice Tejas Karia indicated that an ad-interim order will be issued, cautioning the defendants involved in this case. The court's intervention comes as a response to concerns raised by senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, representing Rai, who emphasized the spread of unreal intimate photographs online.

Expressing dismay, Sethi argued against those capitalizing on Rai's image and likeness for monetary gain and gratification. Legal representatives Pravin Anand and Dhruv Anand are also part of Rai's defense team as the high court schedules further proceedings for November and January next year.