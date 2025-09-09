Left Menu

Max Fashion's ELITE Program Redefines Customer Loyalty

Max Fashion's ELITE membership program, launched in May 2023, has quickly become one of India's fastest-growing loyalty programs. By listening to customer feedback, Max revamped ELITE to offer year-round benefits, enhancing customer experience both in-store and online. The program now includes extended rewards and exclusive discounts.

In a bid to enhance customer loyalty, Max Fashion has revamped its ELITE membership program, which was launched in May 2023. The program has gained popularity quickly, with over 18 lakh active members benefiting from its offerings.

Listening closely to customer feedback, Max has introduced changes that extend the validity of vouchers and offer exclusive discounts during birthdays and sales events, making the shopping experience more rewarding throughout the year.

Max Fashion, a major player in the Middle East and India, is setting new benchmarks in customer-centric fashion retail with its omnichannel presence, ensuring style and value for modern consumers.

