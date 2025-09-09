PETA India's Silent Protest in Mumbai: Compassion for Pigeons Amid Ban
PETA India staged a silent protest in Mumbai, advocating for compassion towards pigeons amid a ban on feeding them. They suggested practical solutions to harmonize municipal regulations with cultural practices, proposing designated feeding times, cleanliness, and population control methods to mitigate exaggerated health concerns.
- Country:
- India
In response to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's recent ban on feeding pigeons, PETA India organized a silent demonstration on Tuesday. Donning pigeon masks, protestors highlighted compassion by dressing as iconic Mumbaikars, urging for consideration toward the city's pigeon population.
PETA's campaign coordinator, Utkarsh Garg, emphasized the need for reasonable feeding schedules and cleaning practices to maintain cultural traditions while being considerate to the needs of pigeons. He argued that health risks associated with pigeons are overstated, as data from Mumbai's civic hospitals indicate minimal cases linked to pigeons.
PETA India proposed practical steps such as designated feeding times, sanitation at feeding sites, and educational messages in multiple languages to inform the public. They also suggested implementing European-inspired pigeon population control measures, maintaining a balance between bird welfare and cultural customs.
