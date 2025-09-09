Cambodia Unveils State-of-the-Art Techo International Airport to Boost Tourism
Cambodia inaugurates the new Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh, aiming to enhance tourism and aviation infrastructure. Replacing the old airport, the facility expects to handle 13 million passengers initially. Its opening coincides with rising tourism, though regional tensions may affect future prospects.
Cambodia on Tuesday marked a milestone in its aviation history with the opening of Phnom Penh's Techo International Airport. The airport, a symbol of progress and development, welcomed its first flight with significant flair, as fire trucks ceremoniously sprayed water over the arriving Air Cambodia flight from China.
The three-runway facility, costing USD 2 billion, supersedes the previously used single-runway Phnom Penh International Airport, enhancing capacity and modernity. The launch, initially scheduled for July, was delayed due to technical problems. Cambodia's former Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed the move as vital for the nation's aviation and economic sectors on social media.
The airport is expected to boost tourism by accommodating 13 million passengers initially, with aspirations to expand this capacity up to 50 million by 2050. The debut of the Techo International Airport follows the opening of another major airport in Siem Reap near the historic Angkor Wat, as Cambodia targets a growing tourism market.
