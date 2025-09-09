Manisha Koirala Honors Legacy Amidst Nepal's Tumultuous Protests
Manisha Koirala recently paid tribute to her grandfather, former Nepal Prime Minister Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala, amidst anti-government protests in Nepal. She shared an Instagram post remembering him as an advocate for love, conflict, and resilience, resonating with ongoing protests against corruption and social media restrictions in the country.
Bollywood icon Manisha Koirala has sparked discussion with her homage to her grandfather, former Nepal Prime Minister Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala, on Instagram amidst Nepal's current unrest.
In light of anti-government protests led by young adults against corruption and social media bans, Koirala shared an old photo of her grandfather, recalling his dedication to democracy and resilience.
Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned amid the turmoil, stirred by allegations of corruption and a consequent violent backlash from protesters. Manisha condemned the violent methods used against demonstrators and highlighted the significance of her grandfather's timeless message in the pursuit of democracy.
