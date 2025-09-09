Left Menu

Manisha Koirala Honors Legacy Amidst Nepal's Tumultuous Protests

Manisha Koirala recently paid tribute to her grandfather, former Nepal Prime Minister Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala, amidst anti-government protests in Nepal. She shared an Instagram post remembering him as an advocate for love, conflict, and resilience, resonating with ongoing protests against corruption and social media restrictions in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:40 IST
Manisha Koirala Honors Legacy Amidst Nepal's Tumultuous Protests
Manisha Koirala
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood icon Manisha Koirala has sparked discussion with her homage to her grandfather, former Nepal Prime Minister Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala, on Instagram amidst Nepal's current unrest.

In light of anti-government protests led by young adults against corruption and social media bans, Koirala shared an old photo of her grandfather, recalling his dedication to democracy and resilience.

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned amid the turmoil, stirred by allegations of corruption and a consequent violent backlash from protesters. Manisha condemned the violent methods used against demonstrators and highlighted the significance of her grandfather's timeless message in the pursuit of democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Going forward, transparency, accountability, respect for constitutional positions must guide our institutions in letter and spirit: Kharge.

Going forward, transparency, accountability, respect for constitutional posi...

 India
2
Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister's Resignation Amid Unrest

Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister's Resignation Amid Unrest

 Global
3
Kenya's Innovative Debt-for-Food Security Swap: A Groundbreaking Financial Strategy

Kenya's Innovative Debt-for-Food Security Swap: A Groundbreaking Financial S...

 Global
4
Suspicious Duo Apprehended in Pilibhit: Investigation Underway

Suspicious Duo Apprehended in Pilibhit: Investigation Underway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025