Left Menu

Prince Harry's Generous Donation Sparks Hope for Nottingham's Youth

Prince Harry donated £1.1 million to the BBC Children in Need charity, marking one of the largest public donations by a British royal. The donation aims to support communities affected by violence in Nottingham. This comes amidst Harry's return to England for the first time in five months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:15 IST
Prince Harry's Generous Donation Sparks Hope for Nottingham's Youth
Prince Harry

Prince Harry has made a landmark donation of £1.1 million to BBC Children in Need, marking one of the largest individual contributions from a member of the British royal family. The funds are set to assist young people in violence-stricken areas, notably in Nottingham, the charity confirmed on Tuesday.

The announcement was made during Prince Harry's visit to Nottingham, marking his first trip back to England in five months and one of his most noteworthy since resigning from royal duties in 2020. The initiative is expected to foster safe spaces, build trust, and provide hope to the affected young populace.

This significant gesture by Harry highlights a tradition among royals to support various causes, often without public disclosure. Other royals, including King Charles and Prince William, have recently made undocumented contributions to causes ranging from earthquake relief to mental health charities.

TRENDING

1
Strategic Partnership Boosts India's Cooperative Agricultural Exports

Strategic Partnership Boosts India's Cooperative Agricultural Exports

 India
2
Pakistan's T20I Squad Eyes Asia Cup Glory Amid Bold Changes

Pakistan's T20I Squad Eyes Asia Cup Glory Amid Bold Changes

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ethiopia Unveils Africa's Largest Hydroelectric Dam Amid Regional Tensions

Ethiopia Unveils Africa's Largest Hydroelectric Dam Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
4
This was more than an election, it was a battle of ideology: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge after VP poll results.

This was more than an election, it was a battle of ideology: Congress chief ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025