Dalai Lama Extends Compassionate Aid to Monsoon-Stricken Himachal Pradesh

The revered Tibetan spiritual leader, Dalai Lama, has conveyed his profound concern for the severe disruption caused by recent monsoon-triggered natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh. Addressing a letter to the state's Chief Minister, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, he extended his heartfelt prayers and condolences to those affected by the calamities.

In a move to support recovery efforts, the Dalai Lama announced that the Dalai Lama Trust will contribute financially to aid the state's relief and rehabilitation initiatives. This gesture of support underscores his strong emotional ties to Himachal Pradesh, a place he has called home for over 65 years.

Grateful for the warmth and kindness exhibited by the people of Himachal Pradesh, the Dalai Lama emphasized his deep connection with the region. He expressed his sincere gratitude towards the residents and the state government, highlighting his appreciation for the enduring friendship and hospitality extended to him and his fellow Tibetans over the decades.

