Left Menu

Dalai Lama Extends Compassionate Aid to Monsoon-Stricken Himachal Pradesh

The Dalai Lama expressed concern over monsoon-triggered disasters in Himachal Pradesh, offering condolences and prayers to affected families. He announced a donation from the Dalai Lama Trust for relief efforts, highlighting his deep bond with the region where he has resided for over 65 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:08 IST
Dalai Lama Extends Compassionate Aid to Monsoon-Stricken Himachal Pradesh
Dalai Lama
  • Country:
  • India

The revered Tibetan spiritual leader, Dalai Lama, has conveyed his profound concern for the severe disruption caused by recent monsoon-triggered natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh. Addressing a letter to the state's Chief Minister, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, he extended his heartfelt prayers and condolences to those affected by the calamities.

In a move to support recovery efforts, the Dalai Lama announced that the Dalai Lama Trust will contribute financially to aid the state's relief and rehabilitation initiatives. This gesture of support underscores his strong emotional ties to Himachal Pradesh, a place he has called home for over 65 years.

Grateful for the warmth and kindness exhibited by the people of Himachal Pradesh, the Dalai Lama emphasized his deep connection with the region. He expressed his sincere gratitude towards the residents and the state government, highlighting his appreciation for the enduring friendship and hospitality extended to him and his fellow Tibetans over the decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Catastrophic Floods Wreak Havoc in Punjab: 52 Lives Lost

Catastrophic Floods Wreak Havoc in Punjab: 52 Lives Lost

 India
2
Uncle Jailed for Life in Nephew's Tragic Murder Case

Uncle Jailed for Life in Nephew's Tragic Murder Case

 India
3
C P Radhakrishnan Elected Vice President of India: Goa CM's Congratulatory Message

C P Radhakrishnan Elected Vice President of India: Goa CM's Congratulatory M...

 India
4
Google Cloud's $58 Billion Revenue Surge: A Glimpse into Tech's Future

Google Cloud's $58 Billion Revenue Surge: A Glimpse into Tech's Future

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025