Tragic Loss: Engineer's Sudden Death Raises Questions

A tragic incident has unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district as Monalisa Nayak, a 30-year-old engineer, allegedly took her own life. Employed at Jindal Steel and Power Limited as an assistant general manager, Nayak was found hanging in her hostel room on Monday evening, police confirmed.

Nayak hailed from Odisha's Keonjhar district and was an accomplished professional with an M Tech from BHU. She had been part of Jindal Steel for four years. Her untimely death has left colleagues and family in shock.

In the absence of a suicide note, the police have registered an accidental death report and are conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)