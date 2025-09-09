Left Menu

Rituparna Sengupta: The Face of Times Square Durga Puja 2025

Rituparna Sengupta has been named the brand ambassador for the Times Square Durga Puja 2025 in New York. The event, organized by the Bengali Club, USA, is a significant celebration for the Indian diaspora. Sengupta expressed her pride in representing Bengal's rich cultural heritage on this international platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:49 IST
Rituparna Sengupta: The Face of Times Square Durga Puja 2025
actor
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the highly anticipated Times Square Durga Puja 2025, set to take place in New York on October 1-2. The event, organized by the Bengali Club, USA, serves as a major draw for the Indian community and other multicultural groups residing in the city.

Announcing this appointment for the second time, the organizers highlighted Sengupta's multifaceted talent as an award-winning actor, dancer, and producer. West Bengal Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim confirmed this collaboration, emphasizing the pride it brings to Bengalis and Indians alike.

Sengupta expressed her honor at the opportunity to promote Bengal's cultural heritage, especially after UNESCO recognized West Bengal's Durga Puja as an intangible cultural heritage. The thematic elements and vibrant visuals of Durga Puja festivities continue to influence not just Bengali films, but cinema in various languages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Polarizing Politics: Trump's Approval Ratings Amid Economic Concerns

Polarizing Politics: Trump's Approval Ratings Amid Economic Concerns

 Global
2
Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

Historic U.S. House Delegation Heads to China

 United States
3
Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

Repercussions of Georgia's Major Immigration Raid on South Korean Workforce

 Global
4
Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025