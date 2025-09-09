Rituparna Sengupta: The Face of Times Square Durga Puja 2025

Renowned Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the highly anticipated Times Square Durga Puja 2025, set to take place in New York on October 1-2. The event, organized by the Bengali Club, USA, serves as a major draw for the Indian community and other multicultural groups residing in the city.

Announcing this appointment for the second time, the organizers highlighted Sengupta's multifaceted talent as an award-winning actor, dancer, and producer. West Bengal Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim confirmed this collaboration, emphasizing the pride it brings to Bengalis and Indians alike.

Sengupta expressed her honor at the opportunity to promote Bengal's cultural heritage, especially after UNESCO recognized West Bengal's Durga Puja as an intangible cultural heritage. The thematic elements and vibrant visuals of Durga Puja festivities continue to influence not just Bengali films, but cinema in various languages.

