David Bowie: A Chameleon of Creativity

David Bowie's life and work will be celebrated in a newly opened archive in London. Set to be unveiled at the David Bowie Centre at V&A East Storehouse, the collection includes 90,000 items, reflecting the late artist's dynamic career in music, fashion, and art.

The archive will provide a unique glimpse into Bowie's artistic evolution, featuring 70,000 photographs, 400 costumes, and 150 musical instruments. Curators describe Bowie as a 'true polymath' whose work continues to influence popular culture globally.

Among the intriguing elements are Bowie's notes on an unfinished 18th-century musical, discovered in his New York office posthumously. The archive is a testament to his creative genius, offering insights into the mind of an icon.