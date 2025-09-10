David Bowie: A Chameleon of Creativity
A vast archive showcasing David Bowie's life and career will open to the public in London. Featuring 90,000 items, the collection spans costumes, handwritten lyrics, and unfinished projects. Curators describe Bowie as a multifaceted artist who left an indelible mark on music and popular culture.
Among the intriguing elements are Bowie's notes on an unfinished 18th-century musical, discovered in his New York office posthumously. The archive is a testament to his creative genius, offering insights into the mind of an icon.
