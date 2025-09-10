Left Menu

David Bowie: A Chameleon of Creativity

A vast archive showcasing David Bowie's life and career will open to the public in London. Featuring 90,000 items, the collection spans costumes, handwritten lyrics, and unfinished projects. Curators describe Bowie as a multifaceted artist who left an indelible mark on music and popular culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 04:30 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 04:30 IST
David Bowie's life and work will be celebrated in a newly opened archive in London. Set to be unveiled at the David Bowie Centre at V&A East Storehouse, the collection includes 90,000 items, reflecting the late artist's dynamic career in music, fashion, and art.

The archive will provide a unique glimpse into Bowie's artistic evolution, featuring 70,000 photographs, 400 costumes, and 150 musical instruments. Curators describe Bowie as a 'true polymath' whose work continues to influence popular culture globally.

Among the intriguing elements are Bowie's notes on an unfinished 18th-century musical, discovered in his New York office posthumously. The archive is a testament to his creative genius, offering insights into the mind of an icon.

