Remembering Govind Ballabh Pant: A Tribute by Yogi Adityanath

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked the 138th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant by offering floral tributes at the Gorakhnath temple.

Adityanath praised Pant's crucial role in guiding Uttar Pradesh through the challenging post-independence era. Pant's leadership was instrumental in charting the state's growth path.

Born in Almora, Uttarakhand, Pant was a prominent freedom fighter who became Uttar Pradesh's first chief minister. Later, as Union Home Minister, he played a key role in advancing Hindi and promoting national unity.