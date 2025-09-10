Left Menu

Remembering Govind Ballabh Pant: A Tribute by Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant on his 138th birth anniversary. Adityanath highlighted Pant's visionary leadership during India's early years of independence. Pant, a key figure in the freedom movement, laid the foundations for Uttar Pradesh's progress and later served as Union Home Minister.

Gorakhpur | Updated: 10-09-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 11:58 IST
On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath marked the 138th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant by offering floral tributes at the Gorakhnath temple.

Adityanath praised Pant's crucial role in guiding Uttar Pradesh through the challenging post-independence era. Pant's leadership was instrumental in charting the state's growth path.

Born in Almora, Uttarakhand, Pant was a prominent freedom fighter who became Uttar Pradesh's first chief minister. Later, as Union Home Minister, he played a key role in advancing Hindi and promoting national unity.

