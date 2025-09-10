Legacy of Economic Excellence: Dr Manmohan Singh Honored Posthumously

In a fitting tribute to his remarkable contribution to India's economic landscape, Dr Manmohan Singh, the late former Prime Minister and esteemed economist, has been posthumously awarded the prestigious P V Narasimha Rao Memorial Award for Economics.

The honor, meant to acknowledge his pivotal role in the nation's economic transformation and development, was received by his wife, Gursharan Kaur, at an event held in the national capital last week. The occasion was organized by the Hyderabad-based PV Narasimha Rao Memorial Foundation (PVNMF).

The award ceremony saw Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former deputy chairman of the former Planning Commission, presenting the accolade. Present at the event were PVNMF President K Ramchandra Murthy and General Secretary Madhamchetty Anil Kumar, underscoring the importance of this recognition in celebrating economic leadership and vision.

