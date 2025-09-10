Left Menu

Legacy of Economic Excellence: Dr Manmohan Singh Honored Posthumously

Dr Manmohan Singh, a former Prime Minister and economist, was honored posthumously with the P V Narasimha Rao Memorial Award for Economics. His wife, Gursharan Kaur, received the award in a ceremony attended by notable figures, recognizing Singh's contributions to India's economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:27 IST
Legacy of Economic Excellence: Dr Manmohan Singh Honored Posthumously
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fitting tribute to his remarkable contribution to India's economic landscape, Dr Manmohan Singh, the late former Prime Minister and esteemed economist, has been posthumously awarded the prestigious P V Narasimha Rao Memorial Award for Economics.

The honor, meant to acknowledge his pivotal role in the nation's economic transformation and development, was received by his wife, Gursharan Kaur, at an event held in the national capital last week. The occasion was organized by the Hyderabad-based PV Narasimha Rao Memorial Foundation (PVNMF).

The award ceremony saw Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former deputy chairman of the former Planning Commission, presenting the accolade. Present at the event were PVNMF President K Ramchandra Murthy and General Secretary Madhamchetty Anil Kumar, underscoring the importance of this recognition in celebrating economic leadership and vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PhonePe's Udyam Assist Platform: A Leap Towards MSME Formalization

PhonePe's Udyam Assist Platform: A Leap Towards MSME Formalization

 India
2
The Beijing Marathon 2025: A Global Running Extravaganza

The Beijing Marathon 2025: A Global Running Extravaganza

 China
3
Turbulence in Nepal: Rescues, Protests, and Political Shifts Amid Crisis

Turbulence in Nepal: Rescues, Protests, and Political Shifts Amid Crisis

 India
4
European Shares Surge Amid Retail and Tech Gains

European Shares Surge Amid Retail and Tech Gains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025