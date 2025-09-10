Gen Z and Visual Communication: Bridging the Workplace Gap
A Canva report reveals 90% of Indian Gen Zs deem visual communication crucial for future careers, while 69% advocate for a visual-first workplace approach. The study underscores a disconnect between Gen Z's preferences and current corporate practices, offering insights for enhancing creativity, efficiency, and talent retention.
A recent report by Canva emphasizes the growing importance of visual communication skills among Gen Z professionals in India. Over 90% of those surveyed believe these skills are essential for securing their futures in a rapidly evolving job market.
Despite this, only 22% of organizations identify as 'design-led,' causing a gap between Gen Z's working preferences and current business operations. This disconnect can lead to friction, impacting both productivity and employee engagement.
As companies grapple with generational differences in communication styles, embracing Gen Z's visual-first approach might enhance creativity, improve operational efficiency, and aid in recruiting and retaining talent, according to the report's findings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
