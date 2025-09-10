Left Menu

Congressman Condemns Rising Hate Attacks on Hindu Temples Across the US

Indian-American Congressman Suhas Subramanyam has condemned the rise in hate attacks on Hindu temples across the United States. He highlighted incidents of vandalism at temples in Indiana and Utah and emphasized the need for increased security in places of worship amidst the growing violence and division.

Updated: 10-09-2025 19:28 IST
Suhas Subramanyam

Indian-American Congressman Suhas Subramanyam has strongly condemned the recent wave of "hateful attacks" targeting Hindu temples throughout the United States. Highlighting the nation's foundational right to practice religion safely, Subramanyam addressed the increasing violence on the House Floor, urging for unity against hate.

He detailed specific incidents, including the desecration of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Indiana and the ISKCON Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Utah, underscoring the broader trend of rising division and violence affecting various places of worship.

The Congressman called for more resources to protect these sacred spaces and pledged to work across party lines to combat the surge in hate crimes and ensure community security.

