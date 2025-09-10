Congressman Condemns Rising Hate Attacks on Hindu Temples Across the US

Indian-American Congressman Suhas Subramanyam has strongly condemned the recent wave of "hateful attacks" targeting Hindu temples throughout the United States. Highlighting the nation's foundational right to practice religion safely, Subramanyam addressed the increasing violence on the House Floor, urging for unity against hate.

He detailed specific incidents, including the desecration of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Indiana and the ISKCON Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Utah, underscoring the broader trend of rising division and violence affecting various places of worship.

The Congressman called for more resources to protect these sacred spaces and pledged to work across party lines to combat the surge in hate crimes and ensure community security.

(With inputs from agencies.)