Sustainable Tourism Boost in Tehri Lake Region with ADB-India Partnership

India, in alliance with the Asian Development Bank, has signed a $126.42-million loan agreement to enhance sustainable tourism in Uttarakhand's Tehri Lake region. This project will impact over 87,000 local residents and 2.7 million annual visitors by improving infrastructure and planning, boosting tourism, and enhancing environmental resilience.

Updated: 11-09-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:28 IST
India has joined forces with the Asian Development Bank through a USD 126.42-million loan agreement to advance rural development via sustainable tourism in the Tehri Lake region of Uttarakhand.

Targeting over 87,000 residents and hosting around 2.7 million visitors annually, the project seeks to enhance tourism planning, infrastructure, sanitation, and disaster readiness in the Tehri Garhwal District, a notably climate-vulnerable area.

Launched to align with the Uttarakhand Government's tourism diversification strategy, the initiative will focus on diversifying income sources, generating jobs, and fortifying climate resilience, led by women, youth, and the private sector.

