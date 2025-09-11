Sustainable Tourism Boost in Tehri Lake Region with ADB-India Partnership

India has joined forces with the Asian Development Bank through a USD 126.42-million loan agreement to advance rural development via sustainable tourism in the Tehri Lake region of Uttarakhand.

Targeting over 87,000 residents and hosting around 2.7 million visitors annually, the project seeks to enhance tourism planning, infrastructure, sanitation, and disaster readiness in the Tehri Garhwal District, a notably climate-vulnerable area.

Launched to align with the Uttarakhand Government's tourism diversification strategy, the initiative will focus on diversifying income sources, generating jobs, and fortifying climate resilience, led by women, youth, and the private sector.

