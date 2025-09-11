Revamping Ashtavinayak: Maharashtra's Pilgrimage and Economic Boost
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reviewed the Ashtavinayak Temple Area Development Plan to enhance tourism and economic growth. He emphasized preserving temple heritage, modernizing facilities, and relocating residents. A budget of Rs 51.09 crore has been approved for this initiative, seeking to replicate successful models like Kerala and Odisha.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, has reinforced the state's commitment to boosting its economy through tourism by overseeing enhancements in the Ashtavinayak Temple Area Development Plan.
At a meeting, Pawar emphasized adhering to scheduled completion, maintaining the temples' original architecture, and incorporating a 'heritage touch.' Updated facilities will aim to improve tourist experiences, enhance safety, and ensure easy access for emergency services.
The Pune divisional commissioner recently approved Rs 51.09 crore towards these efforts, inspired by Kerala's and Odisha's successful tourism models. This investment will focus on attracting diverse visitors, enhancing pilgrimage setups, and promoting economic growth through tourism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
