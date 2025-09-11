Left Menu

India’s Cultural Renaissance: Gyan Bharatam Mission’s Manuscript Heritage Initiative

India is experiencing a cultural renaissance as the Gyan Bharatam Mission aims to preserve manuscript heritage. An international conference addresses preservation, technology use, and cultural pride. The mission's vision includes creating a nationwide hub-and-spoke model for safeguarding manuscripts, with over 1,100 participants gathering to promote this initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:56 IST
India’s Cultural Renaissance: Gyan Bharatam Mission’s Manuscript Heritage Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Culture Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, has announced India's journey through a 'cultural renaissance,' highlighting the Gyan Bharatam Mission's efforts to safeguard the country's manuscript legacy. This ambitious project envisions 25 clusters, 20 regional centers, and 10 centers of excellence nationwide.

At an international conference held at Vigyan Bhawan, scholars, experts, and researchers convened to discuss pressing topics like conservation, digitization, and cultural pride. The conference emphasized using technology to translate ancient manuscripts into AI-readable formats for wider dissemination.

Addressing the event, Indian-origin mathematician Manjul Bhargava highlighted manuscript revival's potential to enhance art, culture, education, and diplomacy. The conference witnessed participation from varied professionals, all contributing to this endeavor of cultural preservation initiated by the Minister of Culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Train Stoppages Enhance Connectivity in Assam

New Train Stoppages Enhance Connectivity in Assam

 India
2
Slovakian PM Robert Fico's Stance on EU Sanctions and Climate Alignment

Slovakian PM Robert Fico's Stance on EU Sanctions and Climate Alignment

 Global
3
Bihar Offers Festive Travel Relief with Rs 24.06 Crore Bus Fare Subsidy

Bihar Offers Festive Travel Relief with Rs 24.06 Crore Bus Fare Subsidy

 India
4
Odisha's Fertiliser Distribution Drama: A CM's Swift Action Plan

Odisha's Fertiliser Distribution Drama: A CM's Swift Action Plan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025