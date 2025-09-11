India’s Cultural Renaissance: Gyan Bharatam Mission’s Manuscript Heritage Initiative

The Union Culture Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, has announced India's journey through a 'cultural renaissance,' highlighting the Gyan Bharatam Mission's efforts to safeguard the country's manuscript legacy. This ambitious project envisions 25 clusters, 20 regional centers, and 10 centers of excellence nationwide.

At an international conference held at Vigyan Bhawan, scholars, experts, and researchers convened to discuss pressing topics like conservation, digitization, and cultural pride. The conference emphasized using technology to translate ancient manuscripts into AI-readable formats for wider dissemination.

Addressing the event, Indian-origin mathematician Manjul Bhargava highlighted manuscript revival's potential to enhance art, culture, education, and diplomacy. The conference witnessed participation from varied professionals, all contributing to this endeavor of cultural preservation initiated by the Minister of Culture.

