DHYEYA Programme: Empowering Rural India Through Knowledge and Collaboration

The seventh edition of the DHYEYA Programme was inaugurated in Sikar, Rajasthan, witnessing enthusiastic participation from over 100 NGOs representing 16 states of India. This unique event is a collaborative effort by Bajaj Foundation, Vishwa Yuvak Kendra (VYK), and Jamnalal Kaniram Bajaj Trust.

The ceremony began with the traditional lamp lighting, followed by cultural performances. Dignitaries such as Chief Guest Smt. Bhawana Sharma, Shri Uday Shankar Singh, Shri Haribhai Mori, and Shri Apoorv Nayan Bajaj presented their views on rural progress.

The engaging sessions highlighted success stories in agriculture and featured discussions that exemplified the DHYEYA spirit of innovation. Moving forward, the programme promises thematic workshops and field visits to stimulate rural development.