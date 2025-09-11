Left Menu

Stranded in Nepal: Ayodhya Pilgrims Await Safe Passage

Nine pilgrims from Ayodhya are stranded at Hilsa, Nepal, on the China border amid unrest. Authorities are coordinating with the Indian Embassy for their safe return. Families remain in contact, expressing concerns over the situation. All are confirmed safe, with efforts ongoing for their evacuation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:54 IST
Nine pilgrims from Ayodhya find themselves trapped at Hilsa, Nepal, near the China border due to ongoing unrest in the region, as reported by local officials on Thursday.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde has assured the public of continued monitoring efforts, working closely with the Indian Embassy in Nepal to secure the safe return of the pilgrims.

Families of the nine individuals, who embarked on their pilgrimage on September 1, maintain contact, although concerns about the worsening situation in Nepal persist. The government's priority remains their safe evacuation, despite disrupted air travel.

