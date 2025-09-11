Left Menu

Nathula Vijay Diwas: Honoring the Brave at India's Frontier

The 59th Nathula Vijay Diwas commemorates the bravery of Indian soldiers in the 1967 battle against China. Sikkim Governor and Chief Minister attended the event, unveiling a bust of Maj Gen Sagat Singh. The occasion also highlighted state initiatives and federal programs benefiting border security and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:58 IST
Nathula Vijay Diwas: Honoring the Brave at India's Frontier
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 59th Nathula Vijay Diwas was marked with reverence and national pride at the Nathula Pass, located on the India-China border. Attendees, including Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, paid homage to the indomitable spirit and valor of Indian soldiers in the 1967 skirmish against Chinese forces.

A poignant moment was the unveiling of a bust honoring Late Major General Sagat Singh, whose leadership was instrumental in repelling enemy advances during the Nathula conflict. The ceremony underscored the sacrifices made by the soldiers, emphasizing their dedication to protecting India's sovereignty.

Addressing the audience, CM Tamang praised the soldiers and acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vibrant Village Programme' for its contributions to developing border areas. He also noted Sikkim's pioneering 20% police recruitment reservation for Agniveer soldiers, reflecting the state's commitment to honoring military service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal's Infrastructure Crumbles Amid Torrential Rains

Himachal's Infrastructure Crumbles Amid Torrential Rains

 India
2
Kerala's Battle Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis: A Public Health Mission

Kerala's Battle Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis: A Public Health Mission

 India
3
Crackdown on Rajasthan's Drug Factory

Crackdown on Rajasthan's Drug Factory

 India
4
Delhi Police Thwart Pakistan-Linked Jihadist Plot Targeting India

Delhi Police Thwart Pakistan-Linked Jihadist Plot Targeting India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025