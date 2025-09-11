Nathula Vijay Diwas: Honoring the Brave at India's Frontier

The 59th Nathula Vijay Diwas was marked with reverence and national pride at the Nathula Pass, located on the India-China border. Attendees, including Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, paid homage to the indomitable spirit and valor of Indian soldiers in the 1967 skirmish against Chinese forces.

A poignant moment was the unveiling of a bust honoring Late Major General Sagat Singh, whose leadership was instrumental in repelling enemy advances during the Nathula conflict. The ceremony underscored the sacrifices made by the soldiers, emphasizing their dedication to protecting India's sovereignty.

Addressing the audience, CM Tamang praised the soldiers and acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vibrant Village Programme' for its contributions to developing border areas. He also noted Sikkim's pioneering 20% police recruitment reservation for Agniveer soldiers, reflecting the state's commitment to honoring military service.

(With inputs from agencies.)