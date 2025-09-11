Nathula Vijay Diwas: Honoring the Brave at India's Frontier
The 59th Nathula Vijay Diwas commemorates the bravery of Indian soldiers in the 1967 battle against China. Sikkim Governor and Chief Minister attended the event, unveiling a bust of Maj Gen Sagat Singh. The occasion also highlighted state initiatives and federal programs benefiting border security and development.
- Country:
- India
The 59th Nathula Vijay Diwas was marked with reverence and national pride at the Nathula Pass, located on the India-China border. Attendees, including Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, paid homage to the indomitable spirit and valor of Indian soldiers in the 1967 skirmish against Chinese forces.
A poignant moment was the unveiling of a bust honoring Late Major General Sagat Singh, whose leadership was instrumental in repelling enemy advances during the Nathula conflict. The ceremony underscored the sacrifices made by the soldiers, emphasizing their dedication to protecting India's sovereignty.
Addressing the audience, CM Tamang praised the soldiers and acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vibrant Village Programme' for its contributions to developing border areas. He also noted Sikkim's pioneering 20% police recruitment reservation for Agniveer soldiers, reflecting the state's commitment to honoring military service.
(With inputs from agencies.)
