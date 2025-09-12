Delhi High Court Shields Abhishek Bachchan's Image Rights
The Delhi High Court granted an interim order to protect Abhishek Bachchan's personality rights, forbidding misuse of his image or persona for financial gain. This order follows a plea highlighting misuse and manipulation of his images leading to damage to his reputation and economic interests.
The Delhi High Court has issued an interim order safeguarding the personality rights of Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan. The decision prevents entities from exploiting his image, name, or voice for commercial advantage without his approval.
Passing an ex parte ad interim injunction, the Court recognized Bachchan's prima facie case for personality infringement. It noted such unauthorized exploitation misleads the public to believe in false endorsements, influencing his economic interests and reputation negatively.
Justice Tejas Karia highlighted potential collaboration with platforms like Google to remove offending content, contingent on URL-specific information. Represented by a legal team, Bachchan's plea underscored concerns over manipulative content, including deepfakes, that degrade his dignity and breach moral rights.
