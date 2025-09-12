Left Menu

Delhi High Court Shields Abhishek Bachchan's Image Rights

The Delhi High Court granted an interim order to protect Abhishek Bachchan's personality rights, forbidding misuse of his image or persona for financial gain. This order follows a plea highlighting misuse and manipulation of his images leading to damage to his reputation and economic interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 10:48 IST
Delhi High Court Shields Abhishek Bachchan's Image Rights
Abhishek Bachchan (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued an interim order safeguarding the personality rights of Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan. The decision prevents entities from exploiting his image, name, or voice for commercial advantage without his approval.

Passing an ex parte ad interim injunction, the Court recognized Bachchan's prima facie case for personality infringement. It noted such unauthorized exploitation misleads the public to believe in false endorsements, influencing his economic interests and reputation negatively.

Justice Tejas Karia highlighted potential collaboration with platforms like Google to remove offending content, contingent on URL-specific information. Represented by a legal team, Bachchan's plea underscored concerns over manipulative content, including deepfakes, that degrade his dignity and breach moral rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Masai Russell Poised to Break 100m Hurdles World Record

Masai Russell Poised to Break 100m Hurdles World Record

 Global
2
Festive Cheer: GST Cuts to Boost Housing Market

Festive Cheer: GST Cuts to Boost Housing Market

 Singapore
3
Delhi HC receives bomb threat through e-mail, says sources; judges have risen for some time.

Delhi HC receives bomb threat through e-mail, says sources; judges have rise...

 India
4
Tensions Rise: France Responds to Russian Drone Incursion

Tensions Rise: France Responds to Russian Drone Incursion

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025