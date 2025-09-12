Left Menu

Kolkata's Durga Puja: A Festival of Sound, Color, and Heritage

As Kolkata gears up for the grand Durga Puja, organisers embrace diverse themes to dazzle attendees and appeal to corporate houses awarding distinctions. Installations celebrate nature's diminishing symphony, explore color's role in culture, and highlight Bengal's historical richness, inviting reflection and engagement during this cultural extravaganza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:21 IST
With only three weeks until Kolkata's most anticipated annual carnival, the Durga Puja, organizers are crafting an array of innovative themes to captivate pandal visitors and attract corporate judges assessing artworks for various awards.

The themes vary widely, from nature's symphonic sounds and the influence of colors, to showcasing Bengal's rich cultural legacy through intricate models. This creative freedom has elevated the festival's stature, earning it UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage recognition.

Leading the charge is the Baguiati Rail Pukur United Club with its 'Shabdo' theme, featuring a 20-foot bird installation. This year, themes also include vibrant librettos such as Hazra Park Durgotsab's 'Drishtikone', which reflects on color's profound cultural impact, and Bandhumahal's homage to Bengali history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

