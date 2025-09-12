Albania's AI Revolution: Meet the Virtual Minister 'Diella'

In a groundbreaking move, Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama announced the inclusion of an artificial intelligence 'minister' named Diella in his new cabinet. This virtual entity is tasked with overseeing public funding projects and ensuring corruption-free public tenders.

Rama expressed confidence in Diella's ability to provide full transparency and expedite governmental processes. Launched earlier this year, Diella features on the e-Albania public service platform and is depicted in traditional Albanian folk attire.

The initiative occurs as Albania seeks to advance EU membership negotiations amidst political and corruption challenges. Rama's Socialist Party recently secured a fourth term, facing skepticism from opposition parties regarding readiness for EU integration.