Tripura CM Invites Spiritual Leader to Boost Cultural Ties
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha invited Swami Anand Swaroop, the mahant of Akshardham temple, to visit Tripura. Saha visited Gandhinagar for an international conference at the National Forensics Science University and engaged in a meaningful conversation with Swami Anand Swaroop, highlighting cultural and spiritual growth.
In a move to strengthen cultural ties, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha invited Swami Anand Swaroop, the esteemed mahant of Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar, to the northeastern state of Tripura.
Saha attended an international conference at the National Forensics Science University in Gandhinagar following the Vice President's swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi.
During his visit, Saha expressed admiration for Swami Anand Swaroop's profound knowledge and wisdom, which inspired the invitation to further Tripura's journey towards spirituality and growth.
