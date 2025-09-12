Valley of Words 2025: Celebrating Literary Excellence
The Valley of Words Festival announced the REC-VoW Book Awards 2025 winners. 'Swallowing the Sun' by Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri received the English fiction award. The event will host a panel discussion and award ceremony on October 25-26, with prize earnings including Rs 1 lakh per winner.
The Valley of Words Festival, renowned for its dedication to promoting literature, has unveiled the winners of the REC-VoW Book Awards 2025. This year, 'Swallowing the Sun' by Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri took top honors in the English fiction category.
The festival, marking its ninth edition, remains a significant event for the literary community. Winners of the awards, covering various categories from fiction to young adult literature, will each receive a prize of Rs 1 lakh and a citation at the upcoming finale on October 25-26.
A panel discussion featuring the awardees will further enrich the event, providing insights into their influential works. With over 600 nominations, the selection process involved a rigorous three-stage evaluation by the jury.
(With inputs from agencies.)
