Left Menu

Valley of Words 2025: Celebrating Literary Excellence

The Valley of Words Festival announced the REC-VoW Book Awards 2025 winners. 'Swallowing the Sun' by Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri received the English fiction award. The event will host a panel discussion and award ceremony on October 25-26, with prize earnings including Rs 1 lakh per winner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:20 IST
Valley of Words 2025: Celebrating Literary Excellence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Valley of Words Festival, renowned for its dedication to promoting literature, has unveiled the winners of the REC-VoW Book Awards 2025. This year, 'Swallowing the Sun' by Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri took top honors in the English fiction category.

The festival, marking its ninth edition, remains a significant event for the literary community. Winners of the awards, covering various categories from fiction to young adult literature, will each receive a prize of Rs 1 lakh and a citation at the upcoming finale on October 25-26.

A panel discussion featuring the awardees will further enrich the event, providing insights into their influential works. With over 600 nominations, the selection process involved a rigorous three-stage evaluation by the jury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's 2040 Emission Target Faces Delays Amid Member State Concerns

EU's 2040 Emission Target Faces Delays Amid Member State Concerns

 Belgium
2
Unveiling the Shooter: A Deeper Dive into Tyler Robinson’s Arrest

Unveiling the Shooter: A Deeper Dive into Tyler Robinson’s Arrest

 Global
3
Nepal's First Woman Prime Minister Takes Charge Amid Political Turmoil

Nepal's First Woman Prime Minister Takes Charge Amid Political Turmoil

 Nepal
4
SPRINT North Edition: Accelerating India's Deeptech Startup Ecosystem

SPRINT North Edition: Accelerating India's Deeptech Startup Ecosystem

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025