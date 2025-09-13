Left Menu

Sandalwood Sales Boost: New Legislation in Kerala

Kerala's state cabinet has approved draft legislation allowing the cutting and sale of sandalwood trees on private lands, subject to Forest Department approval. The proposed amendment to the Kerala Forest Act, 1961, aims to promote sandalwood cultivation by ensuring farmers benefit from sales, potentially driving up market prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-09-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 16:30 IST
In a significant move, Kerala's cabinet has approved a draft bill allowing private landowners to cut and sell sandalwood trees, with approval from the Forest Department. This legislative amendment is seen as a boost to sandalwood cultivation, ensuring farmers receive monetary benefits from the sales.

The Kerala Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will amend the Kerala Forest Act, 1961, to permit this activity, guaranteeing that landowners can profit from their trees. The decision, expected to stimulate sandalwood farming, was made under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

State Forest Minister A K Saseendran highlighted the necessity of this change, citing current laws that pose constraints on landowners. With sandalwood's market value surging, this legislative shift may encourage more farmers to cultivate the valuable trees.

