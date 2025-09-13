Sandalwood Sales Boost: New Legislation in Kerala

In a significant move, Kerala's cabinet has approved a draft bill allowing private landowners to cut and sell sandalwood trees, with approval from the Forest Department. This legislative amendment is seen as a boost to sandalwood cultivation, ensuring farmers receive monetary benefits from the sales.

The Kerala Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will amend the Kerala Forest Act, 1961, to permit this activity, guaranteeing that landowners can profit from their trees. The decision, expected to stimulate sandalwood farming, was made under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

State Forest Minister A K Saseendran highlighted the necessity of this change, citing current laws that pose constraints on landowners. With sandalwood's market value surging, this legislative shift may encourage more farmers to cultivate the valuable trees.

(With inputs from agencies.)