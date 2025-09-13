Sandalwood Sales Boost: New Legislation in Kerala
Kerala's state cabinet has approved draft legislation allowing the cutting and sale of sandalwood trees on private lands, subject to Forest Department approval. The proposed amendment to the Kerala Forest Act, 1961, aims to promote sandalwood cultivation by ensuring farmers benefit from sales, potentially driving up market prices.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, Kerala's cabinet has approved a draft bill allowing private landowners to cut and sell sandalwood trees, with approval from the Forest Department. This legislative amendment is seen as a boost to sandalwood cultivation, ensuring farmers receive monetary benefits from the sales.
The Kerala Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will amend the Kerala Forest Act, 1961, to permit this activity, guaranteeing that landowners can profit from their trees. The decision, expected to stimulate sandalwood farming, was made under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
State Forest Minister A K Saseendran highlighted the necessity of this change, citing current laws that pose constraints on landowners. With sandalwood's market value surging, this legislative shift may encourage more farmers to cultivate the valuable trees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sandalwood
- Kerala
- legislation
- forest
- amendment
- Cabinet
- farmers
- sales
- market price
- Pinarayi Vijayan
ALSO READ
NHRC Steps in to Address Fertiliser Shortage Amid Farmers' Plight
Karnataka Fixes Cinema Ticket Prices Amid New Amendments
AI Monsoon Forecasts Empower 3.8 Crore Farmers With Early Weather Insights
Karnataka Cabinet decides to recommend to central government to confer 'Bharat Ratna' on Rashtra Kavi ‘Kuvempu’: Minister Patil.
Karnataka Cabinet Greenlights Bio-CNG Plant and Extends Healthcare Benefits