Bhupen Hazarika's Legacy: Uniting India Through Music
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the unifying power of Bhupen Hazarika’s music during his birth centenary celebrations. Modi acknowledged the impact Hazarika's songs have had on India, emphasizing his contributions to a united Northeast. A book and Rs 100 commemorative coin were released in honor of the legendary singer.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the unifying influence of Bhupen Hazarika's music at the revered singer's birth centenary celebration, asserting that his creations continue to energize and unite the people of India.
Addressing attendees, Modi noted that Hazarika's music embodies the principle of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat,' reflecting deep cultural roots. Modi praised Hazarika's role in giving a voice to a united Northeast amidst regional turmoil.
The Prime Minister highlighted that awarding the Bharat Ratna to Hazarika was a tribute to the entire Northeast. In commemoration, a book on Hazarika and a Rs 100 coin were unveiled during the event.
