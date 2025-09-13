Bhupen Hazarika's Legacy: Uniting India Through Music

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the unifying influence of Bhupen Hazarika's music at the revered singer's birth centenary celebration, asserting that his creations continue to energize and unite the people of India.

Addressing attendees, Modi noted that Hazarika's music embodies the principle of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat,' reflecting deep cultural roots. Modi praised Hazarika's role in giving a voice to a united Northeast amidst regional turmoil.

The Prime Minister highlighted that awarding the Bharat Ratna to Hazarika was a tribute to the entire Northeast. In commemoration, a book on Hazarika and a Rs 100 coin were unveiled during the event.