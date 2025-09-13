JNUSU Marches for Justice: Five Years On from Umar Khalid's Arrest

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) held a protest march on Saturday, commemorating five years since the arrest of activist Umar Khalid. Participants, including relatives of the accused, rallied from Ganga dhaba to Sabarmati dhaba in support of Khalid and others imprisoned on charges related to the Delhi riots conspiracy case.

This demonstration followed the Supreme Court's decision to adjourn the hearing on their bail pleas by a week, with the next session scheduled for September 19. Previously, the Delhi High Court had denied bail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The JNUSU criticized the alleged unjust incarceration of Khalid, Sharjeel, Meeran, Gulfisha, and others. They accused the government of silencing dissent, calling for the immediate release of those they claim are wrongfully detained. The High Court had stated that conspiratorial violence disguised as demonstrations cannot be allowed.