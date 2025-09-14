From Gadgets to Family: The Emotional Evolution of Companion Robots

Social companion robots, once the realm of science fiction, are becoming staples in schools, libraries, and homes across Canada and the United States.

These robots, designed for tasks such as reading stories, playing games, or providing comfort to children, are beginning to transcend their original roles, ingraining themselves into the fabric of family life.

A recent study highlighted how the robot Luka, known for reading children's books, was retained by families even after it ceased to be functionally useful. The study underscores the emotional connections families form with such devices, treating them like sentimental keepsakes rather than mere gadgets.

