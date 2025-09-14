Left Menu

From Gadgets to Family: The Emotional Evolution of Companion Robots

Companion robots like Luka, designed for reading to children, are evolving beyond their intended function. Families in Canada and the US retain these robots as cherished members, indicating a shift in how we perceive technology. The emotional bonds formed emphasize the role of robots in family life beyond just utility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guelph | Updated: 14-09-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 08:19 IST
From Gadgets to Family: The Emotional Evolution of Companion Robots
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

Social companion robots, once the realm of science fiction, are becoming staples in schools, libraries, and homes across Canada and the United States.

These robots, designed for tasks such as reading stories, playing games, or providing comfort to children, are beginning to transcend their original roles, ingraining themselves into the fabric of family life.

A recent study highlighted how the robot Luka, known for reading children's books, was retained by families even after it ceased to be functionally useful. The study underscores the emotional connections families form with such devices, treating them like sentimental keepsakes rather than mere gadgets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NHRC Demands Action on Journalist's Assault in Assam

NHRC Demands Action on Journalist's Assault in Assam

 India
2
All Blacks Face Turbulence After Historic Loss to South Africa

All Blacks Face Turbulence After Historic Loss to South Africa

 Global
3
Tensions Rise in South China Sea As China Warns Philippines

Tensions Rise in South China Sea As China Warns Philippines

 Global
4
Madhya Pradesh's OBC Quota Commitment Amidst Legal Battle

Madhya Pradesh's OBC Quota Commitment Amidst Legal Battle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025