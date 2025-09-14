Left Menu

A Harmonious Act: Hindu Women Host Ceremony for Muslim Colleague

Hindu women in Mandya's Krishnaraja Pete town hosted a 'Seemanta Samskara' ritual, a traditional baby shower, for a pregnant Muslim colleague. This act of unity came amid prevailing communal tensions in the region and has been praised as a powerful symbol of harmony and mutual respect by the community.

In a heartwarming gesture of communal harmony, Hindu women in Krishnaraja Pete, Mandya, conducted a 'Seemanta Samskara' ritual for a pregnant Muslim colleague. The ritual, a traditional Hindu baby shower ceremony known as 'Godh Bharai' in northern India, blesses both the expectant mother and her unborn child.

This initiative arrives as a beacon of peace amid rising communal strife during Ganesha immersion processions in Mandya district's Maddur town and other parts of the state. Organized at the annual meeting of the town's Graduates Credit Co-operative Society, the event highlighted unity beyond religious boundaries.

The ceremony was performed for Nagma Bhanu, an employee of the society, following Hindu customs. The public has widely acclaimed the gesture, seeing it as an emblem of communal unity and mutual respect during divisive times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

