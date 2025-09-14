Left Menu

Pilgrims Protest as Vaishno Devi Yatra Faces Suspension Due to Weather

Pilgrims gathered at Katra base camp to protest the suspension of the Mata Vaishno Devi yatra due to inclement weather, which had already caused fatalities. Despite safety concerns, some pilgrims expressed determination to continue their spiritual journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra/Jammu | Updated: 14-09-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 18:07 IST
Pilgrims Protest as Vaishno Devi Yatra Faces Suspension Due to Weather
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, perched atop the Trikuta hills, has been suspended for the 20th consecutive day due to adverse weather conditions. In response, a group of frustrated pilgrims staged a protest at the Katra base camp in Reasi district on Sunday, according to officials.

Despite repeated attempts to bypass the security cordon and commence their yatra, pilgrims were blocked by authorities adhering to the shrine board's directive. The journey was originally suspended on August 26 following a devastating landslide that claimed 34 lives and injured 20 others.

The shrine board had planned to resume the pilgrimage on September 14, but persistent rains have kept the suspension in place. Among the hopeful pilgrims at the Banganga Darshani gate was Rajiv Lodhi from Madhya Pradesh, who has walked barefoot for two months to offer prayers. Others, like Chennai's Vinod Kumar and Mumbai's Rekha, expressed their frustration at the delay in fulfilling their spiritual aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Re-arrests Escaped Inmates Amidst Political Turmoil

Nepal Re-arrests Escaped Inmates Amidst Political Turmoil

 Nepal
2
Starmer Condemns Violence Amid Massive Anti-Immigration Protest in London

Starmer Condemns Violence Amid Massive Anti-Immigration Protest in London

 United Kingdom
3
Illegal Deer Hunting Bust: Two Men Caught with Deer Meat and Horns

Illegal Deer Hunting Bust: Two Men Caught with Deer Meat and Horns

 India
4
Miraculous Rescue: Baby Buried Alive Saved by Police

Miraculous Rescue: Baby Buried Alive Saved by Police

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025