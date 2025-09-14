Pilgrims Protest as Vaishno Devi Yatra Faces Suspension Due to Weather

The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, perched atop the Trikuta hills, has been suspended for the 20th consecutive day due to adverse weather conditions. In response, a group of frustrated pilgrims staged a protest at the Katra base camp in Reasi district on Sunday, according to officials.

Despite repeated attempts to bypass the security cordon and commence their yatra, pilgrims were blocked by authorities adhering to the shrine board's directive. The journey was originally suspended on August 26 following a devastating landslide that claimed 34 lives and injured 20 others.

The shrine board had planned to resume the pilgrimage on September 14, but persistent rains have kept the suspension in place. Among the hopeful pilgrims at the Banganga Darshani gate was Rajiv Lodhi from Madhya Pradesh, who has walked barefoot for two months to offer prayers. Others, like Chennai's Vinod Kumar and Mumbai's Rekha, expressed their frustration at the delay in fulfilling their spiritual aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)