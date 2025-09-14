Left Menu

The Call for Armed Protection: Safeguarding Palamau Tiger Reserve

Authorities at the Palamau Tiger Reserve have urged the Jharkhand government to form an armed brigade of forest personnel. The plea highlights the rise in poaching and timber smuggling, which has resulted in the deaths of 12 unarmed personnel. The demand follows similar armed forest forces' success in other states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-09-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 18:25 IST
The Call for Armed Protection: Safeguarding Palamau Tiger Reserve
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Palamau Tiger Reserve (PTR), a crucial wildlife sanctuary in Jharkhand, is seeking the state government's approval for an armed brigade to combat increasing poaching and smuggling activities. This decision follows a troubling surge in such illegal activities, resulting in the deaths of 12 unarmed forest personnel over three decades.

Recently, nine poachers were arrested in the reserve with firearms and tools designed for illegal hunting. Historically, forest guards had been equipped with weapons until the rise of Maoist activities prompted their retrieval some 30 years ago. Now free from this threat, the focus is on enabling forest guards to protect wildlife through restored arms access.

With the success of armed forest protection forces in states like Assam and Odisha, the PTR authorities believe such measures will enhance the protection of the reserve's wildlife. The call for such a force emphasizes the ongoing threat from poachers, now armed and prepared for confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Re-arrests Escaped Inmates Amidst Political Turmoil

Nepal Re-arrests Escaped Inmates Amidst Political Turmoil

 Nepal
2
Starmer Condemns Violence Amid Massive Anti-Immigration Protest in London

Starmer Condemns Violence Amid Massive Anti-Immigration Protest in London

 United Kingdom
3
Illegal Deer Hunting Bust: Two Men Caught with Deer Meat and Horns

Illegal Deer Hunting Bust: Two Men Caught with Deer Meat and Horns

 India
4
Miraculous Rescue: Baby Buried Alive Saved by Police

Miraculous Rescue: Baby Buried Alive Saved by Police

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025