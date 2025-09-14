The Call for Armed Protection: Safeguarding Palamau Tiger Reserve

The Palamau Tiger Reserve (PTR), a crucial wildlife sanctuary in Jharkhand, is seeking the state government's approval for an armed brigade to combat increasing poaching and smuggling activities. This decision follows a troubling surge in such illegal activities, resulting in the deaths of 12 unarmed forest personnel over three decades.

Recently, nine poachers were arrested in the reserve with firearms and tools designed for illegal hunting. Historically, forest guards had been equipped with weapons until the rise of Maoist activities prompted their retrieval some 30 years ago. Now free from this threat, the focus is on enabling forest guards to protect wildlife through restored arms access.

With the success of armed forest protection forces in states like Assam and Odisha, the PTR authorities believe such measures will enhance the protection of the reserve's wildlife. The call for such a force emphasizes the ongoing threat from poachers, now armed and prepared for confrontation.

