Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra hails 15-year-old Owen Cooper for his Emmy win

Actor Priyanka Chopra expressed heartfelt joy over 15-year-old Owen Cooper's Emmy win.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 09:37 IST
Priyanka Chopra hails 15-year-old Owen Cooper for his Emmy win
Actor Priyanka Chopra (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Priyanka Chopra expressed heartfelt joy over 15-year-old Owen Cooper's Emmy win. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a video of Owen receiving the Emmy Award for his intriguing performance in 'Adolescence'.

She captioned the post with emojis reflecting her immense joy and emotional pride over Cooper's historic victory. The teenager, who stars in the Netflix drama 'Adolescence', won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie.

The audience gave Cooper a huge round of applause as he took the stage to thank the cast, crew and his parents. "Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple of years ago, I didn't expect to be in the United States, never mind here, but I think tonight proves that if you listen, focus, and step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life. I was nothing three years ago, and I'm here now. Who cares if you get embarrassed? Anything is possible," Cooper said.

With his win, Cooper broke Michael A. Goorjian's record, who was 23 when he became the youngest winner in the category in 1994. According to Deadline, the actor has also surpassed Scott Jacoby's record as the youngest male actor to ever win an Emmy in any acting category. Jacoby was 16 when he won in 1973 for 'The Certain Summer'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
In practice, Axar bowls a lot to left-handers and for right-handers he has own plans: Surya

In practice, Axar bowls a lot to left-handers and for right-handers he has o...

 United Arab Emirates
2
One injured in bomb explosion in Bengal, 3 detained

One injured in bomb explosion in Bengal, 3 detained

 India
3
Waqf row: We have held that presumption is always in favour of constitutionality of statute.

Waqf row: We have held that presumption is always in favour of constitutiona...

 India
4
Truck driver abducted, rescued for ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's house

Truck driver abducted, rescued for ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's house

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025