Daisy Ridley, Jameela Jamil and Ambika Mod to participate in Gaza fundraising table read

Stars Daisy Ridley, Jameela Jamil and Ambika Mod are set to appear for a fundraising table read of Jane Austen's ''Pride and Prejudice'', an event hosted by industry advocacy group Cinema For Gaza. The event, which is scheduled to take place on October 12 at the Troxy in East London, will be donating to the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians as per Deadline. Helmed by Nida Manzoor, the wider cast includes Jenna Coleman, Morfydd Clark, Nish Kumar, Susan Wokoma, Mawaan Rizwan, Priya Kansara, Amar Chadha-Patel, Jeff Mirza, Shazia Mirza, and Asim Chaudhry. It will be helmed by director Nida Manzoor.

The advocacy group, alongside Susan Wokoma, shared a poster of the pictures of all participants on their social media handles which read, ''All profits go to Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP)''. ''It's been a heavy weekend. But we resist and persist. On Sunday, 12th October, I'll be taking part in the brilliant @cinema4gaza's live-table read of Pride & Prejudice, at London's iconic Troxy venue, in aid of the desperately essential @medicalaidforpal,'' Wokoma wrote in the accompanying caption. Cinema for Gaza was created by UK film professionals Hanna Flint, Julia Jackman, Leila Latif, Sophie Monks Kaufman, and Helen Simmons, with support from Rebecca Osias and Guy Lodge and has raised 269,206 euros so far. Last year, the group organized a fundraising auction, where contributors included names like Tilda Swinton, Ramy Youssef, Peter Capaldi, Imelda Staunton, Brian Cox, Joseph Quinn, Mike Leigh, Misan Harriman, Joanna Hogg, Aimee Lou Wood, and Josh O'Connor.

