Left Menu

Daisy Ridley, Jameela Jamil and Ambika Mod to participate in Gaza fundraising table read

It will be helmed by director Nida Manzoor.The advocacy group, alongside Susan Wokoma, shared a poster of the pictures of all participants on their social media handles which read, All profits go to Medical Aid for Palestinians MAP.

PTI | London | Updated: 15-09-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 14:33 IST
Daisy Ridley, Jameela Jamil and Ambika Mod to participate in Gaza fundraising table read
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Stars Daisy Ridley, Jameela Jamil and Ambika Mod are set to appear for a fundraising table read of Jane Austen's ''Pride and Prejudice'', an event hosted by industry advocacy group Cinema For Gaza. The event, which is scheduled to take place on October 12 at the Troxy in East London, will be donating to the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians as per Deadline. Helmed by Nida Manzoor, the wider cast includes Jenna Coleman, Morfydd Clark, Nish Kumar, Susan Wokoma, Mawaan Rizwan, Priya Kansara, Amar Chadha-Patel, Jeff Mirza, Shazia Mirza, and Asim Chaudhry. It will be helmed by director Nida Manzoor.

The advocacy group, alongside Susan Wokoma, shared a poster of the pictures of all participants on their social media handles which read, ''All profits go to Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP)''. ''It's been a heavy weekend. But we resist and persist. On Sunday, 12th October, I'll be taking part in the brilliant @cinema4gaza's live-table read of Pride & Prejudice, at London's iconic Troxy venue, in aid of the desperately essential @medicalaidforpal,'' Wokoma wrote in the accompanying caption. Cinema for Gaza was created by UK film professionals Hanna Flint, Julia Jackman, Leila Latif, Sophie Monks Kaufman, and Helen Simmons, with support from Rebecca Osias and Guy Lodge and has raised 269,206 euros so far. Last year, the group organized a fundraising auction, where contributors included names like Tilda Swinton, Ramy Youssef, Peter Capaldi, Imelda Staunton, Brian Cox, Joseph Quinn, Mike Leigh, Misan Harriman, Joanna Hogg, Aimee Lou Wood, and Josh O'Connor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Q&A-Is Venezuela about to lose Citgo, its most prized foreign asset?

Q&A-Is Venezuela about to lose Citgo, its most prized foreign asset?

 Global
2
All efforts on to divert water from rivers under IWT to meet shortages in India: Jal Shakti min

All efforts on to divert water from rivers under IWT to meet shortages in In...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Citgo parent auction nears final stages as sale hearing kicks off

PREVIEW-Citgo parent auction nears final stages as sale hearing kicks off

 Global
4
CPI-M welcomes SC's partial stay on Waqf law

CPI-M welcomes SC's partial stay on Waqf law

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025