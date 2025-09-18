Left Menu

Remembering Madhubhai: The Legacy of a Lifelong RSS Pracharak

Madhav Vinayak Kulkarni, known as Madhubhai, a senior RSS 'pracharak', passed away at 88 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Kulkarni, deeply involved with the RSS since 1962, held various significant roles. His influential work, 'Athato Jigyasa, was widely recognized and translated. His body was donated to a medical college.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:58 IST
Senior RSS 'pracharak' Madhav Vinayak Kulkarni, affectionately called Madhubhai, passed away at the age of 88 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday. Kulkarni, an influential figure in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), left behind a legacy of dedication to the organization.

Kulkarni embarked on his journey as a 'pracharak' in 1962 and held key positions, including Pune Mahanagar pracharak and Gujarat Prant pracharak. Notably, he served as the Akhil Bhartiya 'Bauddhik Pramukh' in Bhagyanagar and was an executive committee member until 2015. Despite stepping back from active roles, he resided in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar post-2015.

In his literary contributions, Kulkarni authored 'Athato Jigyasa', a book aimed at young RSS volunteers, which was translated into multiple languages. His body was donated to a private medical college in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, marking his final contribution to society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had previously expressed concern over his health.

