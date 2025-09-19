Revanth Reddy Criticizes Trump's Tariff Policy and Advocates for India's Growth

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has voiced strong criticism against US President Donald Trump's decision to impose high tariffs on India, citing potential negative repercussions on the American economy. Reddy highlighted the impact on educational institutions, which might seek to establish campuses in India if visas remain restricted.

Speaking at a Delhi event, he warned that institutions reluctant to admit Indians will face challenges as India offers growing opportunities. Reddy drew parallels between Trump's governance style and that of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, indicating that arbitrary leadership can lead to downfall.

Reddy also unveiled plans for 'Bharat Future City' in Telangana, an ambitious project aimed at creating a global-standard urban center. The city will span 30,000 acres and feature specialized zones including AI, health, and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)