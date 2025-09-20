Left Menu

Uniting in Diversity: Bengal CM's Call for Cultural Respect

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasizes unity in diversity at the Sribhumi Durga Puja inauguration, voicing concerns over the harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants. She highlights the importance of mutual cultural respect, celebrates Bengal's vibrant Durga Puja, and calls for unity against divisive forces.

Updated: 20-09-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 19:08 IST
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at the helm of the Sribhumi Durga Puja inauguration in Lake Town, underscored the vital message of unity in diversity. With rising reports of Bengali-speaking migrants facing harassment in other states, Banerjee called for mutual respect for all cultural and linguistic identities.

Celebrating the cultural mosaic of India, Banerjee reminded her audience of Bengal's unique spirit during Durga Puja, where different communities come together in celebration. 'In Bengal, the love and respect transcend linguistic barriers,' she emphasized, drawing on the teachings of Ramakrishna Paramahansa.

As weather concerns loomed, Banerjee assured citizens of vigilance during the festive season. She revealed plans to inaugurate 3,000 pujas virtually, release her written songs on Mahalaya, and announced the establishment of a new Durga temple in Kolkata, as part of her cultural projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

