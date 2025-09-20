Uniting in Diversity: Bengal CM's Call for Cultural Respect

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at the helm of the Sribhumi Durga Puja inauguration in Lake Town, underscored the vital message of unity in diversity. With rising reports of Bengali-speaking migrants facing harassment in other states, Banerjee called for mutual respect for all cultural and linguistic identities.

Celebrating the cultural mosaic of India, Banerjee reminded her audience of Bengal's unique spirit during Durga Puja, where different communities come together in celebration. 'In Bengal, the love and respect transcend linguistic barriers,' she emphasized, drawing on the teachings of Ramakrishna Paramahansa.

As weather concerns loomed, Banerjee assured citizens of vigilance during the festive season. She revealed plans to inaugurate 3,000 pujas virtually, release her written songs on Mahalaya, and announced the establishment of a new Durga temple in Kolkata, as part of her cultural projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)