Heartfelt Appeal: Zubeen Garg's Wife Seeks Peace and Unity Amid Loss

In the wake of singer Zubeen Garg's passing, his wife Garima Saikia Garg issued a heartfelt appeal to the public for peace and unity. On a Facebook post, she urged people not to harbor resentments against the manager, Siddhartha Sharma, describing him as 'like our own brother.' Garima expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from the public and thanked police for aiding the family through this difficult time.

She underscored that Zubeen cherished his fans as they did him, and emphasized the wish for his last journey to be serene and without incident. The police have amplified security measures around their Kahilipara residence, urging the public to hold off visits until Zubeen's body is relocated to Safrusajai Stadium for public tributes.

Amidst multiple FIRs filed against his manager, Garima vouched for Siddhartha's loyalty, recalling his steadfast support during Zubeen's health crisis in 2020. She passionately appealed for the withdrawal of FIRs, asserting the critical role Siddhartha plays in completing Zubeen's unfinished works. FIRs filed against Sharma, and NEIF organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta is under CID investigation following orders from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

(With inputs from agencies.)