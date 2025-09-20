Left Menu

Celebrating Silk: Central Silk Board Marks 76th Foundation Day

The Central Silk Board celebrated its 76th foundation day, with key figures highlighting the significance of silk and sericulture. Awards were presented to outstanding sericulturists, and discussions focused on achieving self-reliance through innovative technologies.

Updated: 20-09-2025 22:21 IST
The Central Silk Board celebrated its 76th foundation day at the Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra. Dr. K Sudhakar, a Member of Parliament from Chikkaballapura, awarded outstanding sericulturists, emphasizing the importance of the silk industry while pledging full support to farmers within the sector.

G Lakshmi Narayana, a Member of Parliament from Anantapur, inaugurated a silk products exhibition, addressing the potential for strengthening sericulture practices in the country. His discussions aimed at advancing the industry for future growth and sustainability.

Padmini Singla, Joint Secretary (Silk) for the Ministry of Textiles, expressed optimism about India's potential self-reliance in sericulture. She highlighted the role of innovative technologies and presented appointment letters to new agricultural scientists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

