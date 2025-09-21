Navratri Controversy: Minister Condemns VHP's Exclusive Garba Advisory
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale criticized the VHP's advisory to restrict garba event entry to Hindus during Navratri, warning it could incite violence. He emphasized that such actions compromise India's unity and religious tolerance, urging government intervention to prevent discrimination and uphold constitutional freedoms.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has slammed the advisory issued by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) that restricts entry to 'garba' events to Hindus only, labelling it as a potential trigger for violence.
The conflict arises as Navratri, a festival known for spiritual garba and dandiya festivities, begins on September 22. The VHP suggested checking participants' Aadhaar cards to prevent 'love jihad.' Athawale condemned the advisory in a public statement, arguing it invites radicalism.
The minister declared such measures to be divisive and contrary to the essence of Navratri—a time of joy and inclusivity. He urged authorities to protect against discrimination, citing constitutional rights to equality and freedom of religion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
