Navratri Controversy: Minister Condemns VHP's Exclusive Garba Advisory

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has slammed the advisory issued by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) that restricts entry to 'garba' events to Hindus only, labelling it as a potential trigger for violence.

The conflict arises as Navratri, a festival known for spiritual garba and dandiya festivities, begins on September 22. The VHP suggested checking participants' Aadhaar cards to prevent 'love jihad.' Athawale condemned the advisory in a public statement, arguing it invites radicalism.

The minister declared such measures to be divisive and contrary to the essence of Navratri—a time of joy and inclusivity. He urged authorities to protect against discrimination, citing constitutional rights to equality and freedom of religion.

(With inputs from agencies.)