Navratri Controversy: Minister Condemns VHP's Exclusive Garba Advisory

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale criticized the VHP's advisory to restrict garba event entry to Hindus during Navratri, warning it could incite violence. He emphasized that such actions compromise India's unity and religious tolerance, urging government intervention to prevent discrimination and uphold constitutional freedoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-09-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 11:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has slammed the advisory issued by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) that restricts entry to 'garba' events to Hindus only, labelling it as a potential trigger for violence.

The conflict arises as Navratri, a festival known for spiritual garba and dandiya festivities, begins on September 22. The VHP suggested checking participants' Aadhaar cards to prevent 'love jihad.' Athawale condemned the advisory in a public statement, arguing it invites radicalism.

The minister declared such measures to be divisive and contrary to the essence of Navratri—a time of joy and inclusivity. He urged authorities to protect against discrimination, citing constitutional rights to equality and freedom of religion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

