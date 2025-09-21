Left Menu

Bee Frenzy Disrupts Maratha Reservation Meeting

A swarm of bees attacked a meeting in Antarwali Sarathi village, Jalna district, causing panic. The meeting, led by Manoj Jarange, aimed to discuss Maratha reservation issues with regional coordinators. Several attendees were stung, but Jarange was swiftly protected and moved to safety.

A meeting spearheaded by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange in Antarwali Sarathi village, Jalna district, turned chaotic when a swarm of bees attacked attendees. The Sunday gathering, intended to address ongoing issues surrounding Maratha reservations, quickly descended into panic as several coordinators and activists sustained bee stings.

Jarange, scheduled to discuss strategies with regional coordinators, found himself at the center of the turmoil just moments after the meeting commenced. The unexpected bee invasion forced the assembled crowd to disperse in disarray, eyewitnesses reported.

In the midst of the chaos, Jarange's quick-thinking associates managed to whisk him away to safety, shielding him with a cloth to prevent further attacks. The shocking incident underscored the unpredictable nature of large outdoor gatherings and the need for ensuring safety measures.

