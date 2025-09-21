Namo Yuva Run: A Marathon for Youth Empowerment and National Progress

The 'Namo Yuva Run' was flagged off in Kurukshetra and Gurugram, Haryana, to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar led the launch, emphasizing its significance beyond a mere race—it's a march towards national progress.

Saini highlighted the marathon's broader goals of fostering dedication, perseverance, and hard work among youth. The event also celebrated initiatives like Startup India and Skill India, aiming to empower young people, boost employment, and enhance India's global economic presence through skill development and entrepreneurship.

Addressing drug addiction and encouraging sports and education, Khattar underscored the societal benefits of healthy living. Over 10,000 participants embraced the marathon's dual message of fitness and national unity, as Haryana continues to excel in youth empowerment and international sports achievements.

